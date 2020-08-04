UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's President To Convene Emergency Defense Meeting Over Devastating Blast - Office

Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Lebanon's President to Convene Emergency Defense Meeting Over Devastating Blast - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Lebanese President Michel Aoun will convene an emergency meeting of the country's Supreme Defense Council at his official residence later on Tuesday as Beirut is mired by the aftermath of a deadly explosion, his press service said.

Earlier in the day, Beirut was hit by a powerful blast in its port area that reportedly affected half of the city and left scores of casualties. At least six people were killed, according to media reports.

"President Aoun has called upon the Supreme Defense Council to hold an emergency meeting this evening in the Baabda palace," the presidential office said on Twitter.

The Lebanese president declared Wednesday a mourning day for the victims of the explosion.

A massive fire engulfed Beirut after the blast. The explosion wave reached miles away from the epicenter, hitting residential and official buildings. A Sputnik correspondent reported that the Russian trade mission's building was damaged as well.

The Lebanese authorities have already ruled out the initial version that the blast was caused by a fire at a fireworks warehouse near the port.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud has compared the scope of the incident to the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

