Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position one month ago following the massive blast at the port of Beirut, has announced his resignation on Saturday after his attempts to form a new government failed

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position one month ago following the massive blast at the port of Beirut, has announced his resignation on Saturday after his attempts to form a new government failed.

"The reason for my resignation was that the political factions did not meet my conditions. They failed to refuse to politicize the process of forming a government," Adib said in a statement that was televised by regional broadcasters.

French leaders, most notably President Emmanuel Macron, put sustained pressure on Lebanon's political factions to form a government, and Adib called on Paris to continue its efforts to support Beirut.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday said that Adib was unwilling to take into account the views of the parliamentary factions in the middle Eastern country during his attempts to form a new government.

The previous Lebanese government, under former prime minister Hassan Diab, resigned on August 10 in the wake of the massive explosion at the port of Beirut that left at least 190 people dead.