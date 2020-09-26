UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Announces Resignation As Efforts To Form Gov't Fail

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Announces Resignation as Efforts to Form Gov't Fail

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position one month ago following the massive blast at the port of Beirut, has announced his resignation on Saturday after his attempts to form a new government failed

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position one month ago following the massive blast at the port of Beirut, has announced his resignation on Saturday after his attempts to form a new government failed.

"The reason for my resignation was that the political factions did not meet my conditions. They failed to refuse to politicize the process of forming a government," Adib said in a statement that was televised by regional broadcasters.

French leaders, most notably President Emmanuel Macron, put sustained pressure on Lebanon's political factions to form a government, and Adib called on Paris to continue its efforts to support Beirut.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday said that Adib was unwilling to take into account the views of the parliamentary factions in the middle Eastern country during his attempts to form a new government.

The previous Lebanese government, under former prime minister Hassan Diab, resigned on August 10 in the wake of the massive explosion at the port of Beirut that left at least 190 people dead.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Paris Beirut Lebanon August Government

Recent Stories

Talal Chaudhary admitted to National Hospital afte ..

12 minutes ago

Irfan achieves his 35th Guinness World Record

49 seconds ago

Nawabzada Nasrullah being remembered on his 17th d ..

50 seconds ago

World Pharmacist Day celebrated

57 seconds ago

Cricket without fans is incomplete but blessing in ..

33 minutes ago

60th death anniversary of I. I. Chundrigar was obs ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.