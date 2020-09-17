UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's Shia Faction Speaks Out Against Anyone Appointing Ministers For Them

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

Lebanon's Shia parliamentary faction, which includes parties like Hezbollah and Amal Movement, on Thursday protested against anyone appointing ministers on its behalf

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Lebanon's Shia parliamentary faction, which includes parties like Hezbollah and Amal Movement, on Thursday protested against anyone appointing ministers on its behalf.

Newly appointed Lebanese Prime Minister Mustapha Adib so far has failed to present the new cabinet despite the demand by French President Emmanuel Macron to do so until September 14. In return, the French president promised to hold a conference to gather aid for the country. The process has been complicated by the United States introducing new unilateral sanctions against two former ministers, accused by Washington of ties with Hezbollah.

"We are categorically against anyone appointing ministers that could represent us in the government for us as well as bans on receiving offices, especially regarding the finance ministry," the faction said in a statement.

The Shia lawmakers noted that attempts by some outside political forces to apply pressure to create a powerless government only undermine the French initiative.

The previous government. led by Hassan Diab. stepped down shortly after a devastating explosion in the Beirut port on August 4 killed at least 190 people and injured over 5,000 others. According to the Lebanese authorities, the explosion was caused by improper storage of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate.

