MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Lebanon's Shia political party, Amal Movement, expressed on Tuesday its surprise over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the movement had been involved in disrupting the formation of a new government.

At the end of last week, Macron said that political forces and authorities of the middle Eastern country had betrayed commitments made to France and the international community and also accused them of "having given preference to their personal interests at the expense of the nation's common interests."

"We are surprised by accusations and placing responsibility by the French president [on the party] .

.. The movement continues to support and adhere to the French initiative, which contains steps and ideas for reforms needed to save the country," the movement said in a statement, published on Twitter.

On Saturday, Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position a month ago following the massive blast at the Beirut port, stepped down after failing to form a new government, which was among Paris' conditions of continuing to broker the country's recovery.

Prior to this, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that Adib was unwilling to consider the views of the parliamentary factions on the formation of a new government.