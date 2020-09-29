UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanon's Shia Party Surprised By Macron's Accusations Of Stalling Gov't Formation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

Lebanon's Shia Party Surprised by Macron's Accusations of Stalling Gov't Formation

Lebanon's Shia political party, Amal Movement, expressed on Tuesday its surprise over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the movement had been involved in disrupting the formation of a new government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Lebanon's Shia political party, Amal Movement, expressed on Tuesday its surprise over accusations by French President Emmanuel Macron that the movement had been involved in disrupting the formation of a new government.

At the end of last week, Macron said that political forces and authorities of the middle Eastern country had betrayed commitments made to France and the international community and also accused them of "having given preference to their personal interests at the expense of the nation's common interests."

"We are surprised by accusations and placing responsibility by the French president [on the party] .

.. The movement continues to support and adhere to the French initiative, which contains steps and ideas for reforms needed to save the country," the movement said in a statement, published on Twitter.

On Saturday, Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position a month ago following the massive blast at the Beirut port, stepped down after failing to form a new government, which was among Paris' conditions of continuing to broker the country's recovery.

Prior to this, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that Adib was unwilling to consider the views of the parliamentary factions on the formation of a new government.

Related Topics

Twitter France Paris Beirut Lebanon Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

58 minutes ago

Zero tolerance against fake pesticides' sellers: S ..

2 minutes ago

NMU, CPEIC hold walks on World Heart Day

2 minutes ago

Minsk to Respond in Kind to Baltic Countries Expan ..

2 minutes ago

Tax payers asked to file tax returns in time

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.