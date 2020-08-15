UrduPoint.com
Lebanon's State Prosecutor Charges 25 Over Beirut Port Blast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Lebanon's state prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat has charged 25 people over a massive explosion that devastated Beirut's port, media said Friday.

Criminal charges were pressed against port chief Hassan Korayetem, customs chief Badri Daher and his predecessor, Shafik Merhi, according to the national news agency NNA.

Nineteen suspects, including the three senior officials, have been detained. They are accused of negligence that led to the death of more than 170 people, injured some 6,000 and leveled the port on August 4.

The Lebanese government declared a state of emergency in the capital and resigned less than a week later, after public anger brought thousands of protesters into the streets of Beirut.

