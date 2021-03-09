Lebedev Modular Pistol Rys for Russian National Guard Passed State Tests - Kalashnikov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russia's Lebedev modular pistol (MPL) Rys, developed under a technical design specification by the Russian National Guard, successfully completed state tests and was recommended for service introduction, the Kalashnikov Concern arms manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"The MPL passed state tests successfully in February 2021. The pistol was developed in line with the National Guard's tactical and technical design specifications," the Kalashnikov Concern told reporters.

A state commission confirmed the results of the state tests and recommended introducing the MPL into service, the manufacturer specified.

The National Guard's deputy chief, Alexei Bezzubikov, recalled that effort to develop the pistol was launched back in 2017.

"Although the pistol was developed in accordance with the National Guard's tactical and technical specifications and is primarily focused on technical requirements of this agency, we hope that the pistol could potentially be interesting for other agencies as well," Kalashnikov General Director Dmitry Tarasov noted.