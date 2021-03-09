UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebedev Modular Pistol Rys For Russian National Guard Passed State Tests - Kalashnikov

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

Lebedev Modular Pistol Rys for Russian National Guard Passed State Tests - Kalashnikov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russia's Lebedev modular pistol (MPL) Rys, developed under a technical design specification by the Russian National Guard, successfully completed state tests and was recommended for service introduction, the Kalashnikov Concern arms manufacturer said on Tuesday.

"The MPL passed state tests successfully in February 2021. The pistol was developed in line with the National Guard's tactical and technical design specifications," the Kalashnikov Concern told reporters.

A state commission confirmed the results of the state tests and recommended introducing the MPL into service, the manufacturer specified.

The National Guard's deputy chief, Alexei Bezzubikov, recalled that effort to develop the pistol was launched back in 2017.

"Although the pistol was developed in accordance with the National Guard's tactical and technical specifications and is primarily focused on technical requirements of this agency, we hope that the pistol could potentially be interesting for other agencies as well," Kalashnikov General Director Dmitry Tarasov noted.

Related Topics

Russia February 2017

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

20 minutes ago

Minister of Information & Broadcasting bringing Di ..

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.