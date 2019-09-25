UrduPoint.com
Lebedev Re-Elected As Russian Supreme Court Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Lebedev Re-Elected as Russian Supreme Court Chairman

Vyacheslav Lebedev has been re-elected as the chairman of the Russian Supreme Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Vyacheslav Lebedev has been re-elected as the chairman of the Russian Supreme Court.

Russian upper house lawmakers voted in favor of this decision at a session on Wednesday.

Lebedev's candidacy was introduced by President Vladimir Putin, and there were no other candidates.

Lebedev, who turned 76 in August, has been the Supreme Court's chairman since 1989.

