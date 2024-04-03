Open Menu

LeBron Has Most Efficient Game Of Season To Help Lakers Blowout Raptors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LeBron has most efficient game of season to help Lakers blowout Raptors

TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shot 83.3 percent (10-for-12) from the field to finish with 23 points and nine assists in the team's 128-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening.

The shooting performance was the highest in terms of percentage for the 20-time NBA All-Star this season, surpassing his 9-for-12 performance on December 7 against the Pelicans.

This feat came one game after the 39-year-old drilled a career-high nine threes on just ten attempts. James is shooting a career-best 41.

7 percent from beyond the arc this season.

"It's amazing to see a player at this age, after 20 years in the NBA, play at this high level," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajokovic after the defeat. "We gotta really embrace this moment and be grateful that we live in the era of LeBron James."

Teammate D'Angelo Russell also contributed to the win with a team-high 25 points including seven threes. The 28-year-old guard is connecting at a career-best 41.9 percent from three and averaged 20.1 points with 3.8 threes made on 44.2 percent shooting in 19 games since the All-Star break.

Related Topics

Toronto Los Angeles December From Coach

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

6 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

46 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

56 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From World