LeBron Has Most Efficient Game Of Season To Help Lakers Blowout Raptors
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
TORONTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shot 83.3 percent (10-for-12) from the field to finish with 23 points and nine assists in the team's 128-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening.
The shooting performance was the highest in terms of percentage for the 20-time NBA All-Star this season, surpassing his 9-for-12 performance on December 7 against the Pelicans.
This feat came one game after the 39-year-old drilled a career-high nine threes on just ten attempts. James is shooting a career-best 41.
7 percent from beyond the arc this season.
"It's amazing to see a player at this age, after 20 years in the NBA, play at this high level," said Raptors head coach Darko Rajokovic after the defeat. "We gotta really embrace this moment and be grateful that we live in the era of LeBron James."
Teammate D'Angelo Russell also contributed to the win with a team-high 25 points including seven threes. The 28-year-old guard is connecting at a career-best 41.9 percent from three and averaged 20.1 points with 3.8 threes made on 44.2 percent shooting in 19 games since the All-Star break.
