LeBron 'super Humbled' By Third Olympic Basketball Gold
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) LeBron James said his third Olympic gold felt the best of them all as the NBA's all-time leading points scorer helped the United States beat France 98-87 in the final on Saturday.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar returned to the Olympics after a 12-year absence, notching 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as Team USA held off a battling France to make it five successive men's basketball golds.
"It's a big moment for USA basketball," said James.
"I'm just living in the moment. I feel super humbled that I can still play this game and play it at a high level, play with 11 other great players, and a great coaching staff go out and do it for our country."
The US beat France for the second Olympic final in a row, with James back in the squad and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry making his tournament debut.
"It was great. I think you wouldn't want it any other way to be able to face off against the host team. It was a great atmosphere," said James.
The 39-year-old won bronze as a teenager at Athens 2004 and was part of the "Redeem Team" four years later that took gold in Beijing. James appeared again at London 2012 but had not played at the Games since.
"It's the best one because it's the one that's right now," said James, suggesting it would be his final Olympics.
"I can't see myself playing in LA (in 2028). Although I also didn't see myself playing in Paris. But four years from now, I can't see it," he said.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From World
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics38 minutes ago
-
Air France, Transavia extend suspension of Beirut flights through Wednesday39 minutes ago
-
Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite 'superhuman' efforts48 minutes ago
-
Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu, other leaders: party1 hour ago
-
Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite 'superhuman' efforts2 hours ago
-
Thai PM faces possible ouster in court case2 hours ago
-
Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu in mass round-up2 hours ago
-
Severe Tropical Storm Maria makes landfall in Japan2 hours ago
-
Homeless struggling to survive Greece's cruel heat2 hours ago
-
Russia battles to contain Ukraine push2 hours ago
-
Rublev to face Popyrin for ATP Montreal title3 hours ago
-
Tropical Storm Maria hits Japan with record rain3 hours ago