Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) LeBron James's USA won a fifth straight Olympic men's basketball crown on Saturday while on the track Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed the 5,000m after his disappointment at 1,500m.

The US edged Brazil 1-0 in the women's football final at the Parc des Princes thanks to Mallory Swanson's winner. The Americans claimed the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time.

The USA's dream team of NBA superstars held off France 98-87 to take their tally of men's Olympic basketball golds to 17.

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final, the US again proved too much for France's sensational NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and his teammates.

For Kevin Durant it was a record fourth Olympic gold. James earned his third and Stephen Curry claimed his first in his maiden Olympic appearance, contributing eight three-pointers to the effort.