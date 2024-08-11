Open Menu

LeBron's USA Clinch Olympic Basketball Glory As Ingebrigtsen Strikes Gold

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 09:40 AM

LeBron's USA clinch Olympic basketball glory as Ingebrigtsen strikes gold

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) LeBron James's USA won a fifth straight Olympic men's basketball crown on Saturday while on the track Jakob Ingebrigtsen claimed the 5,000m after his disappointment at 1,500m.

The US edged Brazil 1-0 in the women's football final at the Parc des Princes thanks to Mallory Swanson's winner. The Americans claimed the gold medal for a record-extending fifth time.

The USA's dream team of NBA superstars held off France 98-87 to take their tally of men's Olympic basketball golds to 17.

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final, the US again proved too much for France's sensational NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and his teammates.

For Kevin Durant it was a record fourth Olympic gold. James earned his third and Stephen Curry claimed his first in his maiden Olympic appearance, contributing eight three-pointers to the effort.

Related Topics

USA Football France Tokyo Brazil Women Gold Olympics

Recent Stories

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardia ..

‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest

32 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

58 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World