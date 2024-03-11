Open Menu

Lecce Coach D'Aversa Blasted For 'unjustifiable Headbutt'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Lecce coach D'Aversa blasted for 'unjustifiable headbutt'

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Verona striker Thomas Henry said Sunday that he was headbutted by Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa at the end of his team's stormy 1-0 win over their relegation rivals in Serie A.

D'Aversa attacked Henry in a chaotic postscript to the day's early game in which a shoving match broke out between players and staff at the final whistle.

Henry said he was headbutted as the French attacker was heading towards the dressing rooms in Lecce, before the pair were both sent off.

The incident came as Henry was in the thick of a blazing row after what he called "lots of understandable provocation on the pitch for a match that had a lot at stake".

"But this does not justify and will never justify being headbutted when you're walking back to the dressing room."

D'Aversa later admitted to Sky Sport that his behaviour was "inexcusable" but that he only went on the pitch "to try and stop my players being sent off as Verona were provoking us a lot".

"It wasn't a nice thing to do, I know that," said D'Aversa.

"It's inexcusable and I've been to explain my actions to Verona. I didn't come on the pitch to do that."

Lecce condemned their coach in a statement before D'Aversa, who is reportedly close to the sack for his team's poor results, then apologised on Instagram while claiming he didn't actually headbutt Henry.

"There was head-to-head contact, but I didn't headbutt him, nor him me," wrote D'Aversa.

"It was physical contact, a bad example, unsporting conduct which was the result of tension and adrenaline... I made a mistake and I apologise."

Lecce are 15th in Serie A, just one point above the relegation zone, after Sunday's defeat in southern Italy while Verona leap up to 13th with their second straight win.

Related Topics

Poor Nice Lecce Verona Italy Turkish Lira Sunday Coach Instagram

Recent Stories

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

24 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 days ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 days ago

More Stories From World