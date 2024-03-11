Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Verona striker Thomas Henry said Sunday that he was headbutted by Lecce coach Roberto D'Aversa at the end of his team's stormy 1-0 win over their relegation rivals in Serie A.

D'Aversa attacked Henry in a chaotic postscript to the day's early game in which a shoving match broke out between players and staff at the final whistle.

Henry said he was headbutted as the French attacker was heading towards the dressing rooms in Lecce, before the pair were both sent off.

The incident came as Henry was in the thick of a blazing row after what he called "lots of understandable provocation on the pitch for a match that had a lot at stake".

"But this does not justify and will never justify being headbutted when you're walking back to the dressing room."

D'Aversa later admitted to Sky Sport that his behaviour was "inexcusable" but that he only went on the pitch "to try and stop my players being sent off as Verona were provoking us a lot".

"It wasn't a nice thing to do, I know that," said D'Aversa.

"It's inexcusable and I've been to explain my actions to Verona. I didn't come on the pitch to do that."

Lecce condemned their coach in a statement before D'Aversa, who is reportedly close to the sack for his team's poor results, then apologised on Instagram while claiming he didn't actually headbutt Henry.

"There was head-to-head contact, but I didn't headbutt him, nor him me," wrote D'Aversa.

"It was physical contact, a bad example, unsporting conduct which was the result of tension and adrenaline... I made a mistake and I apologise."

Lecce are 15th in Serie A, just one point above the relegation zone, after Sunday's defeat in southern Italy while Verona leap up to 13th with their second straight win.