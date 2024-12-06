Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Charles Leclerc says having Lewis Hamilton in the other half of the Ferrari garage next season "is going to be crazy".

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is preparing to end his glittering 12-year spell with Mercedes at this weekend's season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before joining Leclerc at the 'Prancing horse' stable.

"With Lewis it's going to be crazy because he is such a talented driver," Leclerc told AFP at the Yas Marina circuit on Thursday.

"He's the most successful driver in Formula One and so it's going to be a great challenge to measure myself against him in the same car.

"I'm eager to learn from Lewis but also to show what I can do alongside him."

With Leclerc's three wins and two from the man making way for Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari go into the season's 24th race with an outside shot at securing their first constructors title since 2008.

The most celebrated marque in the sport are placed second, 21 points behind McLaren.

"It's still doable," said the man from Monaco.

"But we're not going to deceive ourselves, we're going to need to do a really good job and for McLaren to find themselves in a spot of bother.

"We can't say how McLaren will perform, but we can try to control what we do and we'll try to give everything to win the title.

"

Leclerc paid tribute to the progress the team has made under the stewardship of their French team principal, Fred Vasseur.

"Fred has brought his personality and to do that at a team like Ferrari is really not that easy.

"Fred has exceptional composure and I believe that was the number one thing that needed to be changed at Ferrari.

"He doesn't let everything going on around the team bother him and it's that that is helping us enormously at the moment."

Leclerc, who on Friday fulfils "a dream" teaming up in free practice with his younger brother Arthur, believes the future is bright for the Italian team.

"I think 200 percent that if there's a team that is going to win the world title it's Ferrari.

"We are in the best position possible and once again that's thanks to Fred, and those in the team and the people coming in to strengthen us."

Leclerc is also looking forward eagerly to Friday's brotherly double act.

"When we were 10 we used to play on the game console against each other both in Ferraris," he said. "This time it's going to be for real so it's great."