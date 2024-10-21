Leclerc wins US Grand Prix as Norris, Verstappen clash

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the United States Grand Prix ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz on Sunday as title rivals Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were locked in a controversial finish.

Norris passed world championship leader Verstappen in the closing stages but had his third place taken away in favour of the Dutchman after a late five-second time penalty.

Norris, in a McLaren, had started from pole, but he and Red Bull's three-time world champion Verstappen clashed on the opening lap with the angry Briton accusing his rival of pushing him off the circuit.

Verstappen has now extended his lead over Norris to 57 points in the drivers' championship with five races left this season.