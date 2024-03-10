Led By Musk, Silicon Valley Inches To The Right
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Since his tumultuous takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk has made an unabashed turn to the right politically, defying the orthodoxy that Silicon Valley is a citadel of well-heeled liberals beholden to Democrats.
Long considered non-identifiable ideologically, Musk's politics are now hardline right wing as he uses his platform (now called X) to stoke the themes cherished by Fox news, conservative talk radio and far right movements across the West.
In just the latest example, repeating a conspiracy theory of far right chat rooms, Musk last week posted that US President Joe Biden was importing migrants for votes, laying the groundwork for "something far worse than 9/11."
But beyond the posts, the question on everyone's mind is whether the world's second richest person will put his weight, and wealth, behind the bid of former US president Donald Trump to retake the White House.
The rumor mill went into overdrive when The New York Times reported that the two men met, along with other Republican donors, in Florida last week.
Trump is seriously trailing Biden in raising campaign funds, even if he sailed toward the Republican nomination to be US president, and Musk could single handedly make up the shortfall.
Musk turned to X to insist that "to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."
But the funding of US elections is opaque and complicated, and Biden backers worry that Musk could change his mind or fund political committees that themselves finance Trump, or find other ways to help the Republican cause.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv says 11 wounded in Russian strike on eastern town12 minutes ago
-
Age-Old moon sighting tradition observed in Saudi Arabia as ramadan approaches22 minutes ago
-
U.S. agricultural futures rise32 minutes ago
-
At least 19 dead, 7 missing as landslide,flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra Island32 minutes ago
-
Gunshots, then chaos before Nigeria students' kidnapping42 minutes ago
-
Kyiv air force says downed 35 Russian drones across Ukraine overnight42 minutes ago
-
Haiti capital 'city under siege' amid spasm of gang violence52 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco reports 24.7 percent drop in profits for 202352 minutes ago
-
Golf: Blue Bay LPGA final-round scores52 minutes ago
-
Australia's sheep production impacted by rising temperatures1 hour ago
-
U.S. stocks close lower on mixed jobs report1 hour ago
-
Cambodia's rice export down 7.2 pct in first 2 months of 20241 hour ago