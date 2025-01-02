Leeds And Burnley Held To Draws As Windass Hits Wednesday Wonder Strike
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 12:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) English Championship leaders Leeds had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers following a frantic finish to their New Year's Day clash at Elland Road.
Pascal Struijk looked to have won the game for the hosts with an 88th-minute penalty but Danny Batth's last-gasp equaliser rescued a point for play-off contenders Rovers.
"It was definitely not our best game today," said Leeds manager Daniel Farke.
"I think the lads looked a bit tired," added Farke, who also gave "credit" to Rovers.
With the top two at the end of the season guaranteed automatic promotion, second-placed Burnley missed the chance to gain ground in a goalless draw at home to Stoke.
To make matters worse for the Clarets, Hannibal Mejbri was sent off for a stamp in the closing minutes.
Sheffield United will go level on points with Leeds if they win their late kick-off match away to fourth-placed Sunderland.
Plymouth Argyle's first game since Wayne Rooney stepped down as manager ended in a 2-2 draw with west country rivals Bristol City thanks to Julio Pleguezuelo's stoppage-time equaliser.
The Spanish defender struck in acrobatic fashion for the Championship strugglers after Adam Randell's free-kick dropped off Zak Vyner into the six-yard box.
City twice led, through Anis Mehmeti and Jason Knight, before Rami Al Hajj, with his first goal for Argyle, and then Pleguezuelo ensured a point for the hosts.
First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell replaced Rooney -- who left the club by mutual consent on New Year's Eve -- on the touchline as a managerless Argyle kicked off 2025 at a rainswept Home Park.
Despite the draw, Plymouth remained rooted to the bottom of English football's second-tier.
- 'Horrible time' for Rooney -
"I'm really proud of them, they did everything we asked and a little bit more," Nancekivell told the BBC.
He added: "I've seen Wayne (since he left Plymouth). He's obviously disappointed and really sad, it's a horrible time -- people see the Wayne Rooney who's an England international and legend of world football, but they don't know him as a person.
"I've been privileged to get to know him, he's a super human being and he showed a lot of class when he came and said his goodbyes to us and we all wish him well."
Portsmouth, however, climbed out of the bottom three with a stunning 4-0 win at home to Swansea thanks to goals from Josh Murphy, Paddy Lane, Ryley Towler and Colby Bishop at Fratton Park.
"It is a brilliant win," said Pompey boss John Mousinho. "It is great to get a clean sheet and great to score four goals. The performance backed it up as well."
Cardiff held on for a 1-1 draw against Coventry after the sending-off of Callum Robinson while QPR continued their climb away from the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over play-off contenders Watford.
Oxford maintained their winning start under Gary Rowett with a 1-0 victory at Millwall in Alex Neil's first game in charge of the Lions.
Josh Windass scored a spectacular goal from inside his own half in Sheffield Wednesday's 4-2 defeat of Derby, with Barry Bannan, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba also on target for the Owls.
Marcelino Nunez scored the only goal as Norwich won 1-0 at Luton and West Brom defeated Preston 3-1.
