Leeds And Burnley Promoted To Premier League
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Leeds United and Burnley were promoted to the Premier League on Monday, condemning faltering Sheffield United to a Championship play-off battle.
Daniel Farke's Leeds beat Stoke 6-0 and Burnley's 2-1 win at home to Sheffield United in the later kick-off confirmed both clubs will be in England's top division next season.
Leeds and Burnley both have 94 points and neither can now be caught by Sheffield United (86), who have won just one of their past five games.
Leeds have spent the past two seasons in the Championship while Burnley, under the leadership of Scott Parker, have secured an immediate return to the Premier League.
