Leeds Close On Premier League Return Thanks To Late Struijk Double
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Leeds took a huge step towards a return to the Premier League after Pascal Struijk's dramatic 95th minute winner defeated Championship promotion rivals Sunderland 2-1 at Elland Road on Monday.
Dutch defender Struijk was the unlikely hero with both Leeds goals despite only playing the final 20 minutes as a substitute.
Wilson Isidor had fired Sunderland in front with his 12th goal of the season before half-time.
But the Black Cats' chances of automatic promotion are beginning to fade as Leeds and Sheffield United pull away at the top of the table.
Struijk began the fightback when he headed in fellow substitute Joe Rothwell's enticing free-kick on 78 minutes.
The same duo combined for the winner as another dangerous cross from Rothwell left the centre-back with an easy finish to head into an unguarded net with the final act of the game.
The winning goal sparked wild scenes of celebration among the capacity 38,000 crowd as one of English football's sleeping giants edge closer to a return to the top flight.
"These goals you celebrate differently," said Struijk.
"It's a big step in the season. We want to keep the distance with the ones that are chasing the same thing as us."
Leeds move two points ahead of Sheffield United, but crucially seven clear of third-placed Burnley and 10 of Sunderland in fourth with 13 games remaining.
