Leeds Top Championship, Rooney's Agony Deepens
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Leeds returned to the English Championship summit on Sunday after being briefly dislodged by Sheffield United as pressure mounted on Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney following another demoralising defeat.
Daniel Farke's team closed out the year two points clear at the top after Brenden Aaronson's 79th-minute strike following a fine team move secured a 1-0 win at Derby -- their eighth victory in their past 10 matches.
Farke said his team's win was "fully deserved".
"Normally you can't miss so many chances to win points in such a difficult place but then obviously we scored, for me, the goal of the season.
It was an unbelievable team goal," he told the BBC.
"I'll put it straight away into my poetry album, I loved this goal I have to say."
Sheffield United's 1-1 draw at home against managerless West Brom lifted them to the top for a few hours.
Andre Brooks gave Sheffield United the lead before Karlan Grant's equaliser in first-half stoppage time.
