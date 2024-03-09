Open Menu

Leeds Win Derby To Boost Promotion Bid

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Leeds win derby to boost promotion bid

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto scored as Leeds defeated struggling local rivals Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 to move back to second spot in the English Championship on Friday.

Leeds extended their unbeaten league run in 2024 to 12 matches as Daniel Farke's side closed the gap on leaders Leicester to just two points.

Defeat left Wednesday in the relegation places where they have been since August.

Leeds went in front in first-half stoppage time when Junior Firpo crossed for Bamford to tuck away his seventh league goal of the season at the far post.

Leeds doubled their lead in the 58th minute with Georginio Rutter finding Gnonto and the Italy forward scored from just inside the box.

"It was a well-deserved win. It was a controlled performance," Farke told the BBC.

"They're always dangerous on the counter-attack and set-pieces but we had so much control over the game, especially in the first half."

Leicester can go five points clear on Saturday when they travel to play-off chasing Hull while Ipswich can leapfrog Leeds when they travel to Cardiff.

