Left, Center-right Candidates To Duel In Uruguay Presidential Runoff: Estimates
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A leftist history teacher and a center-right veterinarian will duel for the presidency of Uruguay next month after topping the first round of elections Sunday, projections based on partial results showed.
Yamandu Orsi of iconic ex-president Jose Mujica's Frente Amplio and Alvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right coalition of outgoing president Luis Lacalle Pou will face off in the November 24 election run-off, the projections showed.
Orsi, 57, who was the favorite going into the election, garnered 43.2 percent of the vote, compared to 28 percent for 55-year-old Delgado, the Canal 10 channel reported, citing estimates from Equipos Consultores pollsters.
Another television station, the Canal 12 channel, put Orsi on 44 percent and Delgado on 27 percent, citing the Cifra polling firm.
A second round of voting is held when no candidate wins an outright majority of over 50 percent.
Orsi and Delgado beat out nine other candidates bidding to replace Lacalle Pou, who has a 50 percent approval rating but is barred from seeking a second consecutive five-year term.
Lawyer and tv pundit Andres Ojeda, 40, who compared himself to Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei, placed third on 15.5-16 percent, the projections showed.
The Electoral Court is expected to release final results in the early hours of Monday.
Recent Stories
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..
Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice
UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..
More Stories From World
-
EU adopts extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs6 hours ago
-
Church must act faster against abusive priests: papal commission6 hours ago
-
Georgia to partially recount votes in disputed poll6 hours ago
-
One dead, several missing in Argentina hotel collapse6 hours ago
-
Bolivia 'going from bad to worse': At the barricades with Morales supporters6 hours ago
-
EU slaps extra tariffs of up to 35.3% on Chinese EVs7 hours ago
-
Manchester United target Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach?7 hours ago
-
US urges Sudan paramilitaries to halt deadly assault 'immediately'7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results7 hours ago
-
England boss Borthwick has no qualms over starting Slade against All Blacks7 hours ago
-
Nature destruction an 'existential crisis' for humans, says UN chief8 hours ago
-
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA9 hours ago