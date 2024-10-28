Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A leftist history teacher and a center-right veterinarian will duel for the presidency of Uruguay next month after topping the first round of elections Sunday, projections based on partial results showed.

Yamandu Orsi of iconic ex-president Jose Mujica's Frente Amplio and Alvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right coalition of outgoing president Luis Lacalle Pou will face off in the November 24 election run-off.

Orsi, 57, garnered 43.6-44.1 percent of the vote, compared to 27-27.

3 percent for 55-year-old Delgado, Uruguayan television reported, citing two different polling companies.

A second round of voting is held when no candidate wins an outright majority of over 50 percent.

Orsi and Delgado beat out nine other candidates bidding to replace Lacalle Pou, who has a 50 percent approval rating but is barred from seeking a second consecutive five-year term.

Lawyer and tv pundit Andres Ojeda placed third on 15.9-16 percent, the projections showed.