Open Menu

Left, Center-right Candidates To Duel In Uruguay Presidential Runoff

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A leftist history teacher and a center-right veterinarian will duel for the presidency of Uruguay next month after topping the first round of elections Sunday, projections based on partial results showed.

Yamandu Orsi of iconic ex-president Jose Mujica's Frente Amplio and Alvaro Delgado of the ruling center-right coalition of outgoing president Luis Lacalle Pou will face off in the November 24 election run-off.

Orsi, 57, garnered 43.6-44.1 percent of the vote, compared to 27-27.

3 percent for 55-year-old Delgado, Uruguayan television reported, citing two different polling companies.

A second round of voting is held when no candidate wins an outright majority of over 50 percent.

Orsi and Delgado beat out nine other candidates bidding to replace Lacalle Pou, who has a 50 percent approval rating but is barred from seeking a second consecutive five-year term.

Lawyer and tv pundit Andres Ojeda placed third on 15.9-16 percent, the projections showed.

Related Topics

Election Vote Uruguay November Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

19 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From World