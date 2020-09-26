UrduPoint.com
Left Engine Of An-26 Plane Failed Before Crash - Kharkiv Region Governor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) According to preliminary information, the left engine of the An-26 plane, which crashed in Ukraine, failed before the disaster, Kharkiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kucher said at a briefing.

On Friday evening, Ukrainian military transport plane An-26 crashed near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv Region. According to the country's interior ministry, there were 28 people on board: 21 cadets and seven crew members. According to the latest information, 22 people were killed, two were seriously injured, the fate of four people remained unknown. However, the authorities later clarified that there had been 27 people on board, as one cadet was not allowed to the plane.

"There was a notification from the pilot that the left engine had failed, as I understand it," Kucher said.

He noted that this should not be a critical situation for an experienced pilot.

"What happened next is also unclear, it will be established by the investigation," the governor added.

According to the governor, the injured cadets were taken to the 4th Regional Hospital.

"According to preliminary data, the guys jumped out at a low distance from the ground," Kucher said.

