Left faces up-hill battle for minimum wage in Italy

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Security guard Aurelio Bocchi takes home just under four Euros an hour in northern Italy, a paltry sum on which, he says, "we don't live, we survive".

He is not alone. Bocchi is one of more than three million workers in Italy who earn less than nine euros an hour before taxes.

Italy is one of the last countries in Europe not to have a statutory minimum wage, and the 3.96 euros net ($4.37) Bocchi pockets an hour in Padua, a wealthy city, is determined by his union contract.

Once he has forked out his monthly rent of 610 euros, Bocchi has 260 euros left to live on.

"I don't splurge, I don't drink, I don't smoke and I save on everything", says the 64-year-old, who nevertheless has no chance of putting aside enough to fund his dream of buying a motorbike to travel the world.

Italy's opposition parties -- in a rare show of near-unity -- have been campaigning to put an end to so-called "poverty wages" by setting a legal minimum of 9.00 euros gross per hour.

But the governing right-wing coalition, led by hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, wants none of it.

Fierce battles have raged in parliament, with Meloni saying a statutory minimum wage was "nothing more than a slogan that risks creating problems", a reference to what it would cost Italy's many small and medium-sized businesses.

On Thursday, the government cut short the debate, postponing further discussion in parliament until the beginning of October.

According to opinion polls, 70 percent of Italians, including most of Meloni's voters, are in favour of introducing a minimum wage.