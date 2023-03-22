UrduPoint.com

Left Party Lawmaker Urges Germany To Protest Providing Depleted Uranium Rounds To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Left Party Lawmaker Urges Germany to Protest Providing Depleted Uranium Rounds to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Sahra Wagenknecht, a German lawmaker from The Left party, called on the Federal government on Wednesday to stand up to the United Kingdom after it promised to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells.

A member of the UK House of Lords confirmed on Monday that the United Kingdom would provide Ukraine with armor-piercing depleted uranium munitions, which are effective in fighting tanks. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that the delivery would cross Russia's red line.

"The UK's delivery of uranium munitions to Ukraine is a crime. Studies have showed that their use pollutes the environment and causes cancer in civilians and soldiers.

I urge the federal government to take a stance on it," Wagenknecht wrote on social media.

While depleted uranium (DU) is less radioactive than naturally occurring uranium, it has been proven to retain chemical toxicity associated with the original element. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people living near areas where DU weapons are used risk exposure to the toxic substance, which is deposited throughout the body if inhaled or ingested and can led to kidney damage. DU dust has been found to linger on the battlefields long after the fighting has ceased, but its cancerogenic potency is disputed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media German United Kingdom Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

20 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.