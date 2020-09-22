UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Left-Wing Candidate Leading In Regional Election In Tuscany As Over Half Of Votes Counted

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Left-Wing Candidate Leading in Regional Election in Tuscany as Over Half of Votes Counted

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Candidate of the left-wing Democratic Party Eugenio Giani is leading in the regional election in Italy's Tuscany as more than half of the votes has been counted.

Giani so far has 48.95 percent of votes, while his rival from the center-right coalition, Susanna Ceccardi from Lega party, is second with 40.

05.

Tuscany is having the most-watched race in these regional elections in Italy, as it has been a left-wing bastion for over 50 years, but the right parties had the real chance to seize it.

For the moment, votes from 2,108 polling stations out of 3,937 have been counted.

Related Topics

Election Italy From Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

33 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

28 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

28 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

29 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.