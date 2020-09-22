Left-Wing Candidate Leading in Regional Election in Tuscany as Over Half of Votes Counted

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Candidate of the left-wing Democratic Party Eugenio Giani is leading in the regional election in Italy's Tuscany as more than half of the votes has been counted.

Giani so far has 48.95 percent of votes, while his rival from the center-right coalition, Susanna Ceccardi from Lega party, is second with 40.

05.

Tuscany is having the most-watched race in these regional elections in Italy, as it has been a left-wing bastion for over 50 years, but the right parties had the real chance to seize it.

For the moment, votes from 2,108 polling stations out of 3,937 have been counted.