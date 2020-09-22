UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Left-Wing Candidate Wins In Italy's Apulia In Regional Elections - Final Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Left-Wing Candidate Wins in Italy's Apulia in Regional Elections - Final Results

Left-wing candidate Michele Emiliano, a candidate of the left, former PD and now an independent, has won in Apulia regional elections in Italy with 46.78 percent of votes, final results published on the website of the ministry of the interior on Tuesday, revealed

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Left-wing candidate Michele Emiliano, a candidate of the left, former PD and now an independent, has won in Apulia regional elections in Italy with 46.78 percent of votes, final results published on the website of the ministry of the interior on Tuesday, revealed.

His rival from the center-right coalition, Raffaele Fitto, Brothers of Italy far-right party member, came second with 38.93 percent.

Exit polls predicted an even score.

For the past 15 years, Apulia has been under the left-wing rule.

Related Topics

Italy From

Recent Stories

Russia to Decide on Equipping Marines With BMP-3F ..

30 seconds ago

All players of Second XI teams of six Crickets Ass ..

18 minutes ago

Gold Hyderabad gold market

33 seconds ago

Anti-polio campaign; 450, 000 children vaccinated ..

34 seconds ago

Public urged to cooperate with health teams to mak ..

3 minutes ago

Luis Suarez suspected of cheating on Italian exam

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.