(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Left-wing candidate Michele Emiliano, a candidate of the left, former PD and now an independent, has won in Apulia regional elections in Italy with 46.78 percent of votes, final results published on the website of the ministry of the interior on Tuesday, revealed

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Left-wing candidate Michele Emiliano, a candidate of the left, former PD and now an independent, has won in Apulia regional elections in Italy with 46.78 percent of votes, final results published on the website of the ministry of the interior on Tuesday, revealed.

His rival from the center-right coalition, Raffaele Fitto, Brothers of Italy far-right party member, came second with 38.93 percent.

Exit polls predicted an even score.

For the past 15 years, Apulia has been under the left-wing rule.