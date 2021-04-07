Left-wing party opposed to mining project wins Greenland vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Nuuk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The 34-year-old leader of a left-wing party opposed to a controversial mining project in Greenland is set to become the territory's next premier after he emerged Wednesday as the clear winner in a snap parliamentary election.

"The people have spoken," Mute Egede, who heads Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), said in a Facebook post after early results showed that his party had clinched 36.6 percent of the vote, giving it 12 seats in the 31-seat Greenlandic national assembly, the Inatsisartut.

"Your trust commits us to a great responsibility which we will strive to meet," he added.

IA's biggest rival Siumut, a social democratic party that has dominated politics in the Danish territory since it gained autonomy in 1979, came in second in the election held on Tuesday.

Egede, a member of the Inatsisartut since 2015, took over the reins of the environmentalist party a little over two years ago.

Speaking to KNR broadcaster early Wednesday, he said: "I may be young, but that is also my strength.

" After a victory in 2009, this is only the second time the party has dethroned Siumut as the largest party in Greenland, a vast territory with a population of only 56,000, of which some 41,000 are eligible to vote.

IA's victory gives it four extra seats in the Inatsisartut, up from eight in the outgoing body.

But without an absolute majority, the most likely scenario is that IA will join forces with smaller parties to form a coalition.

Egede told KNR he would immediately start discussions to "explore different forms of cooperation" before forming a coalition government.

Siumut, which headed the outgoing government, has been partly weakened by internal struggles over the last few years. It gained 29.4 percent of the vote, still two percentage points higher than its results in the 2018 election.

The dividing line between the two parties was whether to authorise a controversial giant rare earth and uranium mining project, currently the subject of public hearings.