Left-wing Separatist Bildu Eyes Historic Win In Basque Vote
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Spain's northern Basque Country votes Sunday in a regional election that polls suggest will be won by the left-wing separatist Bildu, seen as the heir of the political wing of the defunct armed separatist group ETA.
The outcome could leave Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's ruling Socialist Worker's party in the difficult position of having to decide between two key parliamentary allies.
Polls predict a victory for EH Bildu, a coalition which has worked to disassociate itself from ETA whose bloody struggle for an independent Basque homeland claimed 850 lives before it rejected violence in 2011.
More than 700 polling stations opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) with some 1.8 million voters eligible to cast their ballots for 75 lawmakers in the Basque regional parliament. Voting closes at 8:00 pm.
With a large following among young people thanks to its strong stance on social issues, Bildu has climbed steadily in the polls and now looks set to win the most votes.
"We are facing an opportunity for a change that leaves behind outdated policies and ways of doing politics, and that reverses the sense of inertia," Bildu's candidate for regional leader, Pello Otxandiano, told reporters after voting in his home town of Otxandio.
If polls are correct, Bildu looks set for a historic win, inching ahead of separatist Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), a centrist faction that has ruled the region for decades.
"Before, the only party looking after Basque interests was the PNV, so everyone voted for them regardless of their political leanings," 40-year-old social worker Elena Garcia, 40, told AFP in Bilbao, saying the ETA era was now well in the past.
"But now if you are left-wing and more socially minded, you will vote for Bildu," Garcia added.
