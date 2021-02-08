UrduPoint.com
Leftist Arauz Ahead In Ecuador's Presidential Election With 55% Counted - Commission

Mon 08th February 2021

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ecuador's presidential election looks likely heading for a second round, as leftist candidate Andres Arauz leads at over 30 percent of the vote with 55 percent counted, according to the country's electoral commission.

According to the latest commission's latest figures, Arauz has garnered 31.74 percent while indigenous candidate Yaku Perez secured 20.05 percent and  Guillermo Lasso, from the CREO right-wing movement, sits third with 19.85 percent.

The runoff is set for April 11. To win in the first round, a candidate would need to get 50 percent plus one vote, or 40 percent with at least a 10-point lead over the nearest contender, which appears unlikely.

The runoff will pit the top two candidates against each other, which leaves Lasso holding out hope to close the tight gap with Perez.

Ecuador held a general election on Sunday, choosing a successor to socialist President Lenin Moreno and electing lawmakers to the National Assembly.

Arauz's Union of Hope leftist coalition has already declared victory without waiting for official results.

