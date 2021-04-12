UrduPoint.com
Leftist Candidate Andres Arauz Admits Defeat In Ecuador's Presidential Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:40 AM

Leftist Candidate Andres Arauz Admits Defeat in Ecuador's Presidential Election

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Ecuadorian leftist candidate Andres Arauz from the Union of Hope coalition admits he was surpassed by his rival candidate Guillermo Lasso in the presidential election runoff.

"After this press conference I will call Guillermo Lasso and will congratulate him on his victory," Arauz said on Sunday, as broadcast on Twitter. He added that his defeat in the election "is not a political or moral defeat" because all candidates strive for a better future for Ecuadorians.

Earlier on Sunday, Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou congratulated Lasso with victory in Ecuador's presidential election.

"I just spoke with @LassoGuillermo to congratulate him on his success and to get to work together on issues that our countries have in common," Luis Lacalle Pou said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Ecuador's National Electoral Council, with 96.35 percent of the votes counted in the Sunday presidential runoff, Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement has 52.55 percent, while Arauz has 47.45 percent.

