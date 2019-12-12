Lega Leader Salvini Investigated on Suspicion of Illegitimate State Flights - Reports

Italy's Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini is being investigated by Rome prosecutors on allegations of abusing his powers when he served as the interior minister of the country, Italian media reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Italy 's Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini is being investigated by Rome prosecutors on allegations of abusing his powers when he served as the interior minister of the country, Italian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the investigation relates to 35 flights on planes, which were provided to Salvini by the police and fire department. The Roman prosecutor's office submitted the case materials to a special tribunal that deals with the charges against members of the Italian government, the media said.

"A little sweetness for you! The more they attack us, the more we go forward with a smile," the Lega party leader tweeted after the information on the investigation appeared.

On May 16, the Court of Audit, which reviews the usage of public finances, opened a probe into the use of state flights by the former interior minister. Salvini allegedly used police aircraft to reach rallies for his Lega party, nevertheless, the Lega leader denied any wrongdoings. The Court of Audit said that flights were indeed illegitimate, but did not harm the budget. The case was later archived and sent to the Roman prosecutor's office.