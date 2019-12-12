UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lega Leader Salvini Investigated On Suspicion Of Illegitimate State Flights - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:37 PM

Lega Leader Salvini Investigated on Suspicion of Illegitimate State Flights - Reports

Italy's Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini is being investigated by Rome prosecutors on allegations of abusing his powers when he served as the interior minister of the country, Italian media reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Italy's Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini is being investigated by Rome prosecutors on allegations of abusing his powers when he served as the interior minister of the country, Italian media reported on Thursday.

According to the Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the investigation relates to 35 flights on planes, which were provided to Salvini by the police and fire department. The Roman prosecutor's office submitted the case materials to a special tribunal that deals with the charges against members of the Italian government, the media said.

"A little sweetness for you! The more they attack us, the more we go forward with a smile," the Lega party leader tweeted after the information on the investigation appeared.

On May 16, the Court of Audit, which reviews the usage of public finances, opened a probe into the use of state flights by the former interior minister. Salvini allegedly used police aircraft to reach rallies for his Lega party, nevertheless, the Lega leader denied any wrongdoings. The Court of Audit said that flights were indeed illegitimate, but did not harm the budget. The case was later archived and sent to the Roman prosecutor's office.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Police Interior Minister Budget Rome Italy May Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Suu Kyi criticised for 'silence' over Myanmar geno ..

54 seconds ago

Pentagon Chief to Lead US Delegation at World War ..

57 seconds ago

Bulgaria Ready to Establish NATO Maritime Coordina ..

59 seconds ago

Poland's Lotos Continues to Refine Dirty Oil From ..

1 minute ago

Core Committee condemns PIC lawyers attack; disapp ..

8 minutes ago

Namibia sets aside 1 bln USD for power

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.