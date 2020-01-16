UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lega Leader Salvini Says Opposes All Anti-Semitism Regardless Of Political Spectrum

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:22 PM

Lega Leader Salvini Says Opposes All Anti-Semitism Regardless of Political Spectrum

Italy's right-wing Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that he is against all anti-semitism, regardless of which part of the political spectrum it comes from, adding that countries that want to "wipe out" Israel are enemies of his party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Italy's right-wing Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that he is against all anti-semitism, regardless of which part of the political spectrum it comes from, adding that countries that want to "wipe out" Israel are enemies of his party.

"The anti-semitism of a certain traditional part of the right and a certain part of the left is our enemy," Salvini stated, as quoted by the Italian news agency Ansa.

He slammed the European Union for labeling Israeli products and condemned anti-Israeli attitudes by the United Nations.

"We have an EU that denies its Judeo-Christian roots and labels Israel products, a UN that in 2018 condemned Israel with 18 resolutions but did not adopt even one against Iran, and Turkey is a problem. Those who want to wipe out Israel have us as opponents now and always," Salvini added.

President of the Union of the Italian Jewish Communities Noemi Di Segni praised Salvini's position later in the day, at the same time warning that he should refrain from legitimizing far-right groups in Italy.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran Turkey European Union Same Italy 2018 Jew All From

Recent Stories

Corruption main reason behind inflation, unemploym ..

29 seconds ago

Visegrad Group, Austrian Prime Ministers Discuss R ..

31 seconds ago

Chinese New Year Spring Fest held at Pakistan Nati ..

33 seconds ago

Sarfaraz Bugti's bail plea rejected

36 seconds ago

Spain's Alicante airport reopens day after fire

4 minutes ago

Russian Senator Mocks Estonia's 'Confused' Top Dip ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.