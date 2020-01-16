Lega Leader Salvini Says Opposes All Anti-Semitism Regardless of Political Spectrum

Italy's right-wing Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that he is against all anti-semitism, regardless of which part of the political spectrum it comes from, adding that countries that want to "wipe out" Israel are enemies of his party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Italy's right-wing Lega Party Leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that he is against all anti-semitism, regardless of which part of the political spectrum it comes from, adding that countries that want to "wipe out" Israel are enemies of his party.

"The anti-semitism of a certain traditional part of the right and a certain part of the left is our enemy," Salvini stated, as quoted by the Italian news agency Ansa.

He slammed the European Union for labeling Israeli products and condemned anti-Israeli attitudes by the United Nations.

"We have an EU that denies its Judeo-Christian roots and labels Israel products, a UN that in 2018 condemned Israel with 18 resolutions but did not adopt even one against Iran, and Turkey is a problem. Those who want to wipe out Israel have us as opponents now and always," Salvini added.

President of the Union of the Italian Jewish Communities Noemi Di Segni praised Salvini's position later in the day, at the same time warning that he should refrain from legitimizing far-right groups in Italy.