Legal Advocacy Group Asks Supreme Court to Halt US Border Wall Construction

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A motion filed on behalf of the Sierra Club and other opponents of a wall on the southern US border seeks Supreme Court intervention to block the Trump administration from using $2.5 billion in military funds to build the barrier, despite recent lower court orders to halt construction, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release.

"In a motion filed on behalf of the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition, the ACLU is urging the court to lift an earlier stay that allowed the Trump administration to divert $2.5 billion from military pay and pension funds for border wall construction that Congress explicitly denied. The Trump administration has continued building the border wall despite lower court orders blocking the construction and ruling it illegal," the release said on Wednesday.

The filing - part of a lawsuit Sierra Club v. Trump asks the Supreme Court to block ongoing construction as the case works its way through lower courts. The lawsuit claims the border wall is desecrates ancestral and burial lands, destroys protected landscapes and threatens wildlife, the release said.

A US Federal district court ordered a halt to wall construction, followed by an appellate court ruling last month that upheld the order. However, a stay issued earlier by the Supreme Court in connection with a separate lawsuit has allowed construction to continue, the release added.

"If the administration succeeds, there will be no border wall construction left to stop by the time the Supreme Court hears this case," ACLU National Security Project Staff Attorney Dror Ladin said in the release.

President Donald Trump has promised to build more than 400 miles of border wall before the end of the year, in addition to about 100 miles completed during his administration, according to media reports.

Trump diverted military funds for wall construction by declaring a national emergency at a time when migrants from Central America illegally entered the United States at a rate of more than 1 million a year.