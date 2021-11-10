UrduPoint.com

Legal Advocacy Group Urges US Supreme Court To Allow Pastor's Prayer In Execution Chamber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:44 AM

Legal Advocacy Group Urges US Supreme Court to Allow Pastor's Prayer in Execution Chamber

A legal brief filed ahead of oral arguments by the US Supreme Court argues that authorities in the state of Texas illegally blocked a church minister from praying with inmate during his execution, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A legal brief filed ahead of oral arguments by the US Supreme Court argues that authorities in the state of Texas illegally blocked a church minister from praying with inmate during his execution, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Tuesday.

The ACLU argued in an amicus brief filed on behalf clerics and former high-level corrections officials who have collectively witnessed, participated in, or overseen more than 50 executions, that spiritual advisers have long played a vital role in executions throughout the United States.

"Federal law clearly protects Mr. (John) Ramirez's right to receive spiritual comfort from his pastor in his final moments. As the spiritual advisors and former corrections officials make clear in our brief, Texas simply has no good reason to deny Mr.

Ramirez this last act of critical religious exercise, ACLU Religious Freedom Director Daniel Mach said in a press release.

The US Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments in the case on Tuesday, had previously postponed Ramirez's execution to consider his claims that officials wrongly denied his final religious requests, the release said.

The ACLU joined a lawsuit filed by Ramirez's lawyers after Texas denied a request for his minister to pray and lay on hands as Ramirez is put to death. Texas refused to allow the minister inside the execution chamber, according to media reports.

Ramirez is on death row for killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lawyers Robbery Oral United States Chamber Church Media From

Recent Stories

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

23 seconds ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

15 minutes ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

27 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

27 minutes ago
 Afghan Migrants Cross Over to EU Not Only From Bel ..

Afghan Migrants Cross Over to EU Not Only From Belarus, But Also From Ukraine - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.