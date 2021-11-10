(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) A legal brief filed ahead of oral arguments by the US Supreme Court argues that authorities in the state of Texas illegally blocked a church minister from praying with inmate during his execution, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said on Tuesday.

The ACLU argued in an amicus brief filed on behalf clerics and former high-level corrections officials who have collectively witnessed, participated in, or overseen more than 50 executions, that spiritual advisers have long played a vital role in executions throughout the United States.

"Federal law clearly protects Mr. (John) Ramirez's right to receive spiritual comfort from his pastor in his final moments. As the spiritual advisors and former corrections officials make clear in our brief, Texas simply has no good reason to deny Mr.

Ramirez this last act of critical religious exercise, ACLU Religious Freedom Director Daniel Mach said in a press release.

The US Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments in the case on Tuesday, had previously postponed Ramirez's execution to consider his claims that officials wrongly denied his final religious requests, the release said.

The ACLU joined a lawsuit filed by Ramirez's lawyers after Texas denied a request for his minister to pray and lay on hands as Ramirez is put to death. Texas refused to allow the minister inside the execution chamber, according to media reports.

Ramirez is on death row for killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery.