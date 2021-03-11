UrduPoint.com
Legal Battle Expected Between State, Local Officials In Texas Over Mask Mandate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:20 AM

Legal Battle Expected Between State, Local Officials in Texas Over Mask Mandate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Local officials in the city of Austin, Texas, are preparing for a legal battle against state Attorney General Ken Paxton after they refused to obey an executive order to lift a statewide mask mandate, City Council member Gregorio Casar said in a statement.

"While El Paso rolled out makeshift morgues, you sued them for protecting residents. While Texans froze in the dark, you fled the state for warmer weather. Now, you're going out of your way (again) to win political points, even if it costs lives. We'll see you in court," Casar said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paxton threatened Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown with legal action if they did not fully comply with Governor Greg Abbott's executive order.

"You and your local health authorities have until 6:00 pm (Central Time) today to rescind any local mask mandates or business-operating restrictions, retract any related public statements, and come into full compliance with GA-34.

Otherwise, on behalf of the State of Texas, I will sue you," Paxton said in a letter to the local officials on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the state of Texas lifted a statewide mask mandate and allowed all businesses to operate at 100 percent with no public-health restrictions required.

Abbott's executive order includes a provision that would require public-health measures to snap back on again if the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Texas counties reach dangerous levels.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said in an interview that Texas is inviting a new surge in COVID-19 cases with the easing of mitigation measures.

