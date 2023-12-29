Open Menu

Legal Battles Loom As First Mickey Mouse Copyright Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Almost a century after his big-screen debut, Mickey Mouse enters the public domain Monday, opening the floodgates to potential remakes, spin-offs, adaptations... and legal battles with Disney.

The copyright on "Steamboat Willie" -- a short, black-and-white 1928 animation that first introduced audiences to the mischievous rodent who would become emblematic of American pop culture -- expires after 95 years, on January 1, under US law.

The date has loomed large on the calendars of everyone from filmmakers, fans and intellectual property lawyers to Disney executives, who in the past helped lobby to change law to prolong US copyright terms.

"This is a deeply symbolic, highly anticipated moment," said Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Duke Center for the Study of the Public Domain.

Anyone is now free to copy, share, reuse and adapt "Steamboat Willie" and "Plane Crazy" -- another 1928 Disney animation -- and the early versions of the characters that appear within them, including Mickey and Minnie.

A vital caveat is that later versions of the characters, like those in 1940 film "Fantasia," are not in the public domain, and cannot be copied without a visit from Disney's lawyers.

But artists would be free, for instance, to create a "climate change awareness version" of "Steamboat Willie" in which Mickey's ship runs aground on a dry riverbed, or a feminist retelling where Minnie takes the wheel, said Jenkins.

