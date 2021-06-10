UrduPoint.com
Legal Obstacles Frustrate US Attempts To Vaccinate Americans Held Hostage Overseas - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Legal Obstacles Frustrate US Attempts to Vaccinate Americans Held Hostage Overseas - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) A Biden administration effort to vaccinate Americans detained by unfriendly nations ostensibly for political reasons has failed due to legal obstacles that Federal agencies and pharmaceutical companies have been unable to resolve, Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens said on Wednesday.

"The bottom line is we're failing here" Carstens said in an interview with the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. "We are failing to get vaccines into the arms of those who are wrongfully detained in Iran, Venezuela, Russia, fill in the blank. We're not getting it done right now."

Carstens said the Biden administration has attempted to work with foreign governments and with vaccine makers to inoculate about 40 Americans held overseas.

Asked whether the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) could help, Carstens said they also face legal obstacles obtaining vaccines from pharmaceutical companies.

"Trying to adhere to the laws that we're required to follow, whether its ICRC or whether it's the State Department or whether it's even another country using vaccines either manufactured in a third country or their own, the legal issues have proven quite challenging," Carstens added.

The foundation sponsoring the Carstens interview honors James Foley, an American reporter kidnapped in Syria by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in 2012 and beheaded two years later.

