Legal Persons Acting in Public Interests May Be Liable for Environmental Damage - ECJ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Legal persons carrying out activities in the public interests may still bear responsibility for environmental damage during the implementation of such tasks that include irrigation and drainage, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday.

"Legal persons governed by public law may be liable for environmental damage caused by activities carried out in the public interest pursuant to a statutory assignment of tasks, such as the operation of a pumping station for the purpose of draining agricultural land," the press release said.

The ECJ was asked to make a ruling by a German environmental protection association amid a dispute concerning a pumping station draining the area in Germany's northern Schleswig-Holstein state for habitation and agricultural use. On the one hand, the pumping station, operated by a corporation governed by public law, implements draining activities entrusted to it by a statute as a public law obligation, but on the other hand, these actions caused environmental damage harming the black tern population present in the area.

However, Directive 2004/35 says that owners and operators of EU members states may avoid liability "where the damage caused to the species and natural habitats results from 'normal management' of the site concerned," and the corporation made use of this stipulation.

The ECJ ruled that the normal management of the site should be perceived "as encompassing any measure which enables good administration or organization of sites hosting protected species or natural habitats that is consistent, inter alia, with commonly accepted agricultural practices."