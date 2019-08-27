Legal Procedures for Enabling Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Exchange Being Completed - Lawyer

The legal procedures for enabling the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine are being completed, and the detainees are waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to release a decree granting them pardon, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The legal procedures for enabling the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine are being completed, and the detainees are waiting for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to release a decree granting them pardon, lawyer Valentin Rybin told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The exchange is expected to take place on August 28-29, according to the lawyer of former Ukrainian Berkut riot police officer Alexander Sattarov.

"The legal formalization of the participants of the exchange is currently being completed. No one will go anywhere until it is completed. We are also waiting for a decree by the Ukrainian president that will grant pardon," Rybin said.

Only after that the detainees will be taken to the gathering point, the lawyer said.

Rybin did not make any forecasts on when the necessary procedures could be completed.