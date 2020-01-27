UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legal Procedures Underway Regarding Issachar's Pardon Petition - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

Legal Procedures Underway Regarding Issachar's Pardon Petition - Kremlin

Legal procedures are underway regarding the pardon petition by Israeli woman Naama Issachar, serving a prison term in Russia for drug trafficking, they are necessary for President Vladimir Putin to make a decision on the issue as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Legal procedures are underway regarding the pardon petition by Israeli woman Naama Issachar, serving a prison term in Russia for drug trafficking, they are necessary for President Vladimir Putin to make a decision on the issue as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

Issachar earlier asked Putin for pardon.

"We know that this personal petition to the head of state has been written. Currently, the necessary legal procedures are being carried out so that in the near future the president could make his decision on this issue," Peskov said when asked whether Issachar's petition for pardon was received and when the president would decide on it.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Women

Recent Stories

Accountability Court (AC) summons Asif Ali Zardari ..

20 minutes ago

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recuses to hear former fe ..

20 minutes ago

Surkov Remains Russian Presidential Aide - Kremlin ..

20 minutes ago

Credit goes to people, parliament for resolving is ..

20 minutes ago

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

44 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.