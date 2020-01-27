Legal procedures are underway regarding the pardon petition by Israeli woman Naama Issachar, serving a prison term in Russia for drug trafficking, they are necessary for President Vladimir Putin to make a decision on the issue as soon as possible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

Issachar earlier asked Putin for pardon.

"We know that this personal petition to the head of state has been written. Currently, the necessary legal procedures are being carried out so that in the near future the president could make his decision on this issue," Peskov said when asked whether Issachar's petition for pardon was received and when the president would decide on it.