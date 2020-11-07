UrduPoint.com
Legal Proceedings Over Outcome Of US Presidential Election Just Beginning - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The legal proceedings contesting the results of the US presidential elections in several key battleground states are just beginning and it is wrong for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to prematurely claim victory, President Donald Trump said.

"Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump stated via Twitter on Friday evening.

The US president also said Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president, adding that he also could make exactly the same claim.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also," Trump said.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign filed a Federal lawsuit against the Philadelphia County board of Elections seeking to temporarily halt vote counting in the city of Philadelphia unless Republican observers are allowed access to observe the polls.

Trump has claimed that a massive election fraud is taking place affecting the outcome of the election after at least six Democrat-run US states halted counting votes on election night when the US president was leading in all of them.

Trump has said when the counting resumed, batches of ballots appeared in favor of Biden and then observers were not allowed to observe the counting process, among other violations.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that he will pursue the election process through every aspect of the law and will never give up fighting for the nation.

