Legal Weed Limps Into Next Phase In Germany

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) So-called cannabis clubs will be allowed to sell the drug legally in Germany starting Monday, but in practice it will be some time before the associations get up and running.

Germany legalized cannabis in April, allowing adults to possess 25 grammes (0.9 ounces) and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home.

As the next step in the reform, from July 1 it will be possible to legally obtain weed through regulated "cannabis clubs" in the country.

The associations will be allowed to have up to 500 members each and will be able to distribute up to 50 grammes of cannabis per person per month.

Mariana Cannabis, an umbrella organization for around 180 future cannabis clubs across Germany, already has around 20,000 members.

But at the group's production site in Leverkusen, just north of the western city of Cologne, there are no seeds or cuttings to be seen.

That is because before the clubs can begin operating, they must apply for a license that can take up to three months to obtain.

"We are impatient, but we still have to wait," Keno Mennenga, a spokesman for Mariana Cannabis, told AFP.

