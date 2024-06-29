Legal Weed Limps Into Next Phase In Germany
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) So-called cannabis clubs will be allowed to sell the drug legally in Germany starting Monday, but in practice it will be some time before the associations get up and running.
Germany legalized cannabis in April, allowing adults to possess 25 grammes (0.9 ounces) and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home.
As the next step in the reform, from July 1 it will be possible to legally obtain weed through regulated "cannabis clubs" in the country.
The associations will be allowed to have up to 500 members each and will be able to distribute up to 50 grammes of cannabis per person per month.
Mariana Cannabis, an umbrella organization for around 180 future cannabis clubs across Germany, already has around 20,000 members.
But at the group's production site in Leverkusen, just north of the western city of Cologne, there are no seeds or cuttings to be seen.
That is because before the clubs can begin operating, they must apply for a license that can take up to three months to obtain.
"We are impatient, but we still have to wait," Keno Mennenga, a spokesman for Mariana Cannabis, told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
More Stories From World
-
Fans pray for India's elusive world cricket trophy40 seconds ago
-
Volvas, the women prophets who guided the Vikings21 minutes ago
-
Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban takes helm of EU presidency31 minutes ago
-
Only 17 percent of SDGs on track, as new UN report gives world 'failing grade'1 hour ago
-
Biden trying to rebound in presidential race after poor debate with Trump, declaring, ‘I know how ..2 hours ago
-
Biles a step closer to Paris as injuries rattle US Olympic gymnastics trials4 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic scores4 hours ago
-
Planting giant cactus to stave off desertification in Brazil4 hours ago
-
Colombia into Copa quarters after romp while Brazil rolls4 hours ago
-
Global stocks mixed as elections heat up4 hours ago
-
Migrant fans breathe life into Copa America10 hours ago
-
Kasatkina to face Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final10 hours ago