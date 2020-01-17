UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary Bocuse Restaurant Loses Third Michelin Star

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Legendary Bocuse restaurant loses third Michelin star

The restaurant of famed French chef Paul Bocuse, who died almost two years ago, has lost the coveted Michelin three-star rating it had held since 1965, the guide said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The restaurant of famed French chef Paul Bocuse, who died almost two years ago, has lost the coveted Michelin three-star rating it had held since 1965, the guide said on Friday.

The Michelin Guide told AFP the quality of L'Auberge de Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, near Lyon, "remained excellent but no longer at the level of three stars".

The restaurant, in France's food-obsessed southeast, will have two stars in the 2020 edition.

The guide's boss, Gwendal Poullennec, visited the restaurant on Thursday to deliver the news, spokeswoman Elisabeth Boucher-Anselin said.

The chef's Bocuse d'Or organisation greeted the news with "sadness".

GL events, which organises the prestigious Bocuse d'Or international cooking competition, "wishes to provide its unwavering support to 'Maison Bocuse'", it said in a statement.

Bocuse, one of the most celebrated French chefs of all time, died aged 91 on January 20, 2018, after suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Dubbed the "pope" of French cuisine, Bocuse helped shake up the food world in the 1970s with the lighter fare of the Nouvelle Cuisine revolution and created the idea of the celebrity chef.

Bocuse's restaurant was the only one in France to keep a three-star rating for more than four decades.

Related Topics

World France Died Guide Lyon January 2018 2020 All From Sad

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) digitalizes it ..

1 minute ago

South Korea Condemns US Ambassador's Demand to Coo ..

2 minutes ago

Sweet point sealed, Rs 54,000 fines imposed in Sar ..

2 minutes ago

PTI believes in hard work: Pakistan Tehreek e Insa ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC sessions on Kashmir great diplomatic achievem ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Focus on Preventing Weaponization of Cyb ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.