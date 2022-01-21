UrduPoint.com

Legendary Brazilian Singer Elza Soares Dies At Age Of 91 ” Press Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 02:50 AM

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 21 (Sputnik) — Legendary Brazilian singer Elza Soares, who was a former wife of iconic football player Garrincha, has died at the age of 91 years, her press secretary said.

"With great sadness and regret we report the death of singer and composer Elza Soares at the age of 91 years that took place at 3:45 p.m. (18:45 GMT) in Rio de Janeiro due to natural causes," the press secretary said.

Soares was elected as the "voice of millennium" by BBC in 1999. Since 1960, she had released 37 studio albums and singles.

