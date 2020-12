Legendary Soviet Double Agent George Blake Dies Aged 98 - Russian Intelligence Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Legendary British spy and Soviet double agent working in MI-6, George Blake, has died aged 98, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service Spokesman Sergey Ivanov told Sputnik.

"We have received bitter news, the legendary George Blake is gone," Ivanov said.