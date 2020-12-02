UrduPoint.com
Legendary UK Retailer Debenhams Sees Website Overwhelmed After Liquidation Announcement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:17 PM

The website of the legendary UK retailer Debenhams has introduced a virtual queue on Wednesday amid an unprecedented surge in demand as a stock clearance sale began following the announcement of its permanent closure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The website of the legendary UK retailer Debenhams has introduced a virtual queue on Wednesday amid an unprecedented surge in demand as a stock clearance sale began following the announcement of its permanent closure.

The retailer launched its clearance sale at 07:00 GMT on Wednesday, one day after the company with more than two centuries of trading history announced that it would close all remaining 124 stores after a late takeover bid failed.

"Sorry for the wait, we are currently using a virtual queue due to exceptional demand. We will get you onto the site as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience," a message on the retailer's website read.

Debenhams first went into administration in April 2019 amid a long battle with profitability. Administrators were called in for a second time one year later, as the retail sector struggled to cope with the closures enforced as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus disease pandemic. A last-minute takeover bid by JD sports is believed to have failed.

As many as 12,000 people are expected to lose their jobs in the latest blow to the so-called UK High Street. Arcadia Group, a chain of stores headlined by Topshop, entered administration on November 30 citing the drop in sales caused by the pandemic.

