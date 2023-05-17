Legendary US Investor Rogers Says American Dollar Time as Top Currency 'Coming to An End'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The time of the US Dollar as the world's top Currency is coming to an end due to Washington's lack of neutrality and concerns over the United States' creditworthiness, renowned American investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"Many friends of America are moving, trying to find something to compete with and ultimately replace the US dollar," Rogers said. "It will happen. It has always happened. And America's time is coming to an end. The American dollar this time is coming to an end."

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said earlier in May that a shift away from US dollar is occurring at present, but she does not see an alternative to the dollar as a world reserve currency in the foreseeable future.

"No currency has been on top more than 150 years. Nobody has always been on top, so it's always happened," Rogers said. "People have moved away from whatever currency it is."

Rogers pointed out that the countries are now moving away from the US dollar partly because the United States is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world.

"Many people are starting to say: wait a minute, I don't know if we want to use that money, because it will have a problem someday," he said. "But also, the world's international currency is supposed to be completely neutral. Anybody can use it for anything you want. But now Washington is changing the rules. And if they get angry at you, they cut you off.

US sanctions against Russia, he added, are accelerating the move for people to look to something to compete with the US dollar.

"Even America's friends are worried that something could happen to them. And so the world is moving more rapidly," he said.

Russia has in recent months been strengthening its economic cooperation with China and adopting the Yuan currency for trade. In early April, the yuan replaced the dollar as the most traded currency in Russia, and the Chinese currency continues to penetrate a number of other markets around the world.