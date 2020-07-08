UrduPoint.com
Legislation Bans Funding for Trump's 'Racist' Border Wall - US House Subcommittee

US President Donald Trump would be prohibited from spending any money to continue building a wall on the United States' border with Mexico under a $50.72 billion budget announced by the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump would be prohibited from spending any money to continue building a wall on the United States' border with Mexico under a $50.72 billion budget announced by the House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security on Tuesday.

"We also include new measures to keep the administration accountable and transparent - including a prohibition on diverting any new money for President Trump's racist border wall boondoggle," Subcommittee Chair Nita Lowey said in the release.

Republicans on the panel objected, claiming a wall is needed to protect the United States from irregular migration and criminal gangs that specialize in smuggling drugs and people across the US-Mexico border.

"The statistics show that where you have a wall you have no crossings," Congressman Steven Palazzo told the Subcommittee.

Trump has constructed hundreds of miles of border wall by using emergency powers to transfer money from other military projects.

House Democrats claim the president has manufactured a fake migration crisis to justify building the border barrier.� Migrants, mainly from Central American nations, entered the United States at rates of more than 1 million a year to claim political asylum.

The bill provides $50.72 billion in discretionary funding, including $48.1 billion in nondefense funding and $2.8 billion in defense funding, according to the release.

