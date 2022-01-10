Legislative Elections in Somalia to Be Held Before February 25 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The National Consultative Council (NCC) of Somalia has decreed that the elections to the lower house of the country's parliament should be held before February 25, Somali National Television (SNTV) reported on Sunday.

The NCC agreed to conclude the elections to the House of People of the Federal Parliament by February 25, SNTV said on Twitter. Prior to reaching the agreement, the council was holding consultations for six days under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, the news said.

The members of the NCC said they agreed on the transparency of the elections and on moving forward, according to SNTV.

The elections will be held between January 15 and February 25, Garowe Online reported. The parties also reportedly agreed that the Somali national army should remain politically neutral and focus on security.

In addition, Somalia requested the forces of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to assist with the security of the presidential palace amid a power struggle between Roble and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, Garowe Online said.

In May 2021, Roble was given full authority to organize and conduct elections for the lower chamber of parliament, scheduled for October 1 and November 20, which never happened.

Farmaajo twice suspended Roble from his duties, the first time in September over a disagreement on the dismissal of the national intelligence chief, which Roble deemed unconstitutional, and the second time in December over alleged corruption investigation. The African Union Commission has urged the Somali authorities to engage in dialogue to find ways of ending the political crisis in the country.