Legislative Elections in Syria Held in Save, Secure Environment - Lawmaker

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Recent elections to the People's Council of Syria were held in a safe and secure environment with no violence or severe violations at the polling station recorded, Ahmed Meree, a Syrian lawmaker and a candidate from Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) from the city of Aleppo told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Syria held the third legislative elections since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011 and during which the government has had the largest amount of territory under its control.

"The organization was very good and save. When you enter a polling station to vote you can see that everyone is wearing masks and sanitizers are everywhere. There were no violence, serious violations registered during the voting process," Meree said.

The candidate, who has also sent observers to the polling stations, confirmed that there were inconsistencies in the electoral documentation at several polling stations in the cities of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor.

On Monday, the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections in Syria has decided to conduct a repeat legislative vote to the People's Council at five polling stations in these two cities over the lack of compliance between ballots in the boxes and voting documentation.

According to the politician, Damascus did the "right thing of holding these elections," as it had done in 2012 and 2016, regardless of the fact that many Western countries and some other states in the region do not recognize the results of Syrian elections pushing for the implementation of resolution 2254, which calls for holding a constitutional reform that would guarantee UN-supervised parliamentary and presidential elections in the country.

"This process was very important for us as it sends a message to the western countries that Syria works for its future. Terrorists won't stop democratic changes in our country," he said.

The election results will be announced later in the day after all bulletins are counted, Meree concluded.

A total of 7,331 voting stations operated in Syria on Sunday, with over 1,600 candidates competing for 250 seats in the unicameral legislature.

The election was held across the country's territory with the division into vote districts. The authorities set up extra ballot boxes at the places of temporary residence for Syrians who have fled Raqqa and Idlib.

Syrians residing abroad cannot participate in the vote under the country's legislation.